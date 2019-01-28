We don’t trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we don’t leave them either: PM Modi hails Army

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the efforts of Indian armed forces in ensuring national security and asserted that Army has given a clear message that it doesn’t trouble anyone but won’t leave anyone either if they trouble the country.

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in the national capital, the Prime Minister said: “Our Army has given a clear message that 'Hum chhedte nahi hai, lekin kisine agar chhedha toh hum chhodhte bhi nahi hain' (We don’t trouble anyone but if someone troubles us, we don’t leave them either). We will not hesitate in taking a step when it is about national security".

Prime Minister Modi’s comments has come at a time when a film based on the September 2016 surgical strike by Indian armed forces has been making news and even Prime Minister Modi had quoted the 'How's the Josh?' catchphrase during a function in Mumbai a few days back. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also recently watched the film in Bengaluru in the company of war veterans, while Union Minister Smriti Irani organised a special screening of the movie through a mobile van in Amethi. Outlining the growing stature of India globally, the Prime Minister in his address today said that the whole world has acknowledged possibilities that India offers. “Today the entire world is saying that India is not only full of possibilities, but India is also fulfilling all of them, be it economic conditions or our capability to fight our enemies”, said Prime Minister Modi. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public rally in Thrissur, Kerala, PM Modi asserted that the world which had given up on India around five years ago is now showing interest to come here and invest. The Prime Minister, while speaking at the State Convention of BJP Yuva Morcha attended by over three lakh people at Thekkinadu Maidan, said: "Five years ago, the world had given up on India; however, today the world wants to come here and invest". (ANI)