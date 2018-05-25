We don't expect anything from Pakistan: MoS Home Affairs

[India], May 25 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Friday hit-out at Pakistan over repeated incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We don't expect anything from Pakistan. We have put a full stop to the operations that are being done inside the borders of our country," Ahir told ANI.

He further said, "However, we are giving a befitting reply to all the firing that has been coming from the other side of the border."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said she expected that Pakistan would not indulge in ceasefire violations at least in the month of Ramzan.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat also said that Pakistan needs to take initiative to establish peace along the India-Pakistan border by stopping infiltration. Earlier this month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the Ministry clarified that the security forces retain the right to strike if attacked or if civilians are found to be in danger. But there has been no let-up in ceasefire violations at the LoC, and sporadic incidents of militants striking security forces continue. Just on Thursday, terrorists hurled a grenade near Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar's Nawakadal area.(ANI)