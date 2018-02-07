We don't need to beg from Delhi: Mamata

[India] Feb 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said we do not need to beg from Delhi.

Addressing Himal Tarai-Dooars Sports Festival here, Banerjee asked the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) 'not to beg to the Centre'.

"I have heard from Binay Tamang (GTA chief) that they requested the Centre for a university in Darjeeling. I told them we do not need to beg from Delhi. We will be successful with whatever we have with us. This is my promise to you today," Banerjee said.

Banerjee promised to set up a university in Darjeeling. "We will set up a university here. There are so many possibilities in the Hills, be it IT hub or tourism hub. We will try our best to develop the area. But peace must be maintained. People are scared to invest here fearing trouble," said the chief minister. On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Silliguri she hit out at the Centre, claiming that the Union Budget 2018 has completely ignored West Bengal. She said her party, the Trinamool Congress, is with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desham Party (TDP) and completely understands their stand as Andhra Pradesh has also been deprived. Bengal government "fully supports Andhra Pradesh and others who have been neglected", she said. (ANI)