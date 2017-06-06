'We fully respect freedom of press': CBI denies NDTV's allegations

[India], June 6 (ANI): Following the NDTV's allegations that it was being unfairly targeted by the agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today has come out with a clarification saying that it fully respects the freedom of press and is committed to the free functioning of news operations.

According to the statement issued by CBI, it has not conducted any search of registered office of NDTV, media studio, news room or premises connected with media operations as it fully respects the freedom of press and are committed to the free functioning of news operations.

"Searches have been carried out at the premises of the promoters and their offices based on search warrants issued by the Competent Court," the statement read.

The CBI further clarified that they had registered the case based on the complaint of a share holder of ICICI bank and NDTV after carrying out due diligence.

"Denigrating the allegations at this stage of investigation and wrongly accusing the agency of acting under pressure is uncalled for and an attempt to malign the image of the CBI. The investigation is being conducted as per the due process of law and under the jurisdiction of the Court of law. The result of investigation will be filed before the competent Court of law based on the evidence adduced during investigation," the statement read.

The CBI highlighted that the investigations held are not regarding the default in loan repayment but related to the wrongful gain of Rs 48 crore to the promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, a corresponding wrongful loss to the ICICI bank.

"It has been mentioned in the statement of NDTV that NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan. The allegations under investigation are not regarding the default in loan repayment; but relate to the wrongful gain of Rs 48 crore to the promoters - Dr. Prannoy Roy, Smt Radhika Roy, M/s RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd and a corresponding wrongful loss to the ICICI bank arising from their collusion and criminal conspiracy. It is alleged in the complaint that the promoters of NDTV - Dr. Prannoy Roy, Smt Radhika Roy and M/s RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, acting in criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of ICICI bank." the statement read.

CBI has urged all concerned to exercise restraint and to cooperate with the investigation.

"CBI is committed to carrying out the investigation expeditiously and in accordance with the due process of law. CBI reiterates its commitment to the motto i.e. Industry, Impartiality and Integrity," the statement read.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairperson of NDTV, Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to a bank.

The searches were conducted at four places including Delhi and Dehradun. (ANI)