We have done what any self respecting nation would do: Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasaan on Tuesday lauded the air strike carried out on terror camps in Pakistan and said India has done what any self-respecting nation would do.

"We have done what any self-respecting country would do. We are proud of what our forces have done for us," Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief told ANI.

The remarks came in after India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders.

Referring to the armed forces, Haasan said, "They are our shield, and they have behaved exactly like a shield. We are very proud. Salute to our fighters." The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out. (ANI)