We have handed a massive jolt to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after losing the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has addressed the media.The new Congress president said, "Gujarat has given a message to Modi ji the anger they have will not work for them; love will defeat it." He went on to add, "There is a question on Modi jis credibility. Around four months back when we went to Gujarat it was said that Congress cannot fight BJP, 3-4 months we did hard work and you have seen the results BJP has suffered a massive jolt."