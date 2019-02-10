We have made people happier in Haryana, says Chief Minister Manohar Lal    

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said on Sunday that the present BJP government has not only transformed the system but has developed a strong administrative system to make the life of the people happier in the state.

"The state government is making efforts to provide the benefit of all services at their home," he said, while addressing the gathering in the Jan Vishwas Rally of Kalanaur Vidhan Sabha Constituency at New Anaj Mandi in Rohtak.

The Chief Minister said that when the present government took over the reins in 2014, there was a fearful situation in Haryana. "Corruption was at peak and criminals had political protection, the state government understood the situation and made efforts to transform the system," he said.

He said that e-Disha Kendras, and Antyodaya Saral Kendras have been opened. Computer operators have been deputed in Gram Sachivalayas to easily provide services to the people. He said that the present government has curbed corruption by making online the registries of land and made simultaneous arrangements for ‘intkaal.’ “The online transfer policy of the state government has become the role model for the country. Now, the government jobs are being provided only on the basis of merit. In earlier government, there was a lot of corruption for jobs,” he said. He said that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has been implemented to provide better health facilities to poor families. “So far, 15.5 lakh families have been covered under the scheme," he said. "In the 55 months of the BJP government, numerous development works have been carried out, which were not carried out in the regime of previous governments in the last 55 years,” he said. (ANI)