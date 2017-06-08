We help even if you're stuck on Mars, tweets Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affair Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was at her wittiest best on Twitter on Thursday, when responding to a tweet in which a man said he was stuck on Planet Mars, she said the Indian embassy will help any of its countrymen even if they are located on a different planet.
Here's what the Tweet read:
@SushmaSwaraj I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro— karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017
To which she replied
Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017Swaraj's personalised engagement with people on Twitter is among the primary reasons for her popularity on the social media platform.Swaraj, who tweets from the handle @SushmaSwaraj, has a current following of 8.1 million.