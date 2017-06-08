  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. We help even if you're stuck on Mars, tweets Sushma Swaraj

We help even if you're stuck on Mars, tweets Sushma Swaraj

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 08, 2017 11:20 hrs
Indian student brutally attacked in Poland; Sushma Swaraj seeks report

New Delhi: External Affair Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj was at her wittiest best on Twitter on Thursday, when responding to a tweet in which a man said he was stuck on Planet Mars, she said the Indian embassy will help any of its countrymen even if they are located on a different planet.

Here's what the Tweet read:

To which she replied


Swaraj's personalised engagement with people on Twitter is among the primary reasons for her popularity on the social media platform.

Swaraj, who tweets from the handle @SushmaSwaraj, has a current following of 8.1 million.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features