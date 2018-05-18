We will win the floor test: Yeddyurappa

[India] May 18(ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil over government formation in Karnataka, the state's newly-elected Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday expressed confidence that his party will win the floor test tomorrow as the Congress and JD(S) MLA's are supporting them.

Speaking to ANI, Yeddyurappa said, "We are in the Shangri-La hotel for the legislature meeting. We have the majority. More than what we expected. Our workers are really happy."

"Of course they are with us if the MLAs from Congress and JD(S) don't support us, how can we prove majority? We will win the floor test 101%," he added.

The statement comes after Supreme Court today ruled that a floor test should be conducted on Saturday at 4 pm for BJP to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly. The decision was taken after the top court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state. The BJP has 104 MLAs but they are still short of the simple majority mark of 113 by nine MLAs and have been given 24 hours to prove the same in the assembly by the apex court. However, if two 'missing' Congress MLAs do not get to vote tomorrow, the halfway mark will fall to 111. On the other hand, Congress (78 seats) and JD-S (37 seats), along with two independent candidates, have formed a post-poll alliance and are staking claim to form the government in Karnataka, with a total of 117 MLAs. (ANI)