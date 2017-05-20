'Weak Pak's rehearing plea to ICJ baseless: Defence experts

[India], May 20 (ANI): Defence experts on Saturday termed Pakistan's plea in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case as baseless.

Defence expert G. D. Bakshi told ANI, "There is no credible proof against Kulbhushan Jadhav. He is just an innocent Indian."

"Pakistan's arguments at the ICJ have been very weak and very badly presented by their legal team. Pakistan's only aim is to embarrass India with these attempts," said defence expert P. K. Sehgal.

Earlier on Friday the Pakistan military court, Islamabad filed a plea before The Hague based ICJ to rehear the case within six weeks.

Earlier in a major reprieve to India, the primary judicial organ of the United Nations cited that both India and Pakistan were bound by the Vienna Convention and that the rights invoked by New Delhi under the Vienna Convention were reasonable. Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ said the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction over the case. Abraham added that under the Vienna Convention, India should have received consular access to seek justice for the former Indian Naval officer. A military court awarded death sentence to Jadhav on April 10 on spying and terrorism charges. According to law, he can make a clemency appeal to the Chief of the Pakistan Army within 60 days of the verdict of the appellate court. This means Jadhav can challenge till the end of Saturday his death sentence in an appellate court. (ANI)