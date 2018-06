[India], June 8 (ANI): A weapon snatching bid was foiled by police after terrorists attacked a Protective Service Officer (PSO) guarding former People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Abdul Gaffar Sofi's Kulgam residence in south Kashmir's Wanpoh area.

Some firing shots were also heard while terrorists tried to snatch the rifle from PSO but failed to do so.

However, after the scuffle with the PSO, the terrorists fled from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)