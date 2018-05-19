Weekend vibes: Tej Pratap Yadav took his bride for a bicycle ride

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who married former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai's granddaughter Aishwarya Rai at a lavish ceremony in Patna on May 12, recently shared a picture on social media. The picture is going viral. Tej Pratap recently took his wife Aishwarya Rai for a bicycle ride in Patna.

The picture was first shared by Tej Pratap on Instagram. Later, it went viral on Facebook and Twitter as well.

The newly weds looked very lovey dovey as they looked into each other's eyes, hand in hand.

Take a look: A post shared by Tej Pratap Yadav (@tejpratapyadavrjd) on May 16, 2018 at 8:12am PDT Earlier, Rabri Devi accompanied Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai to a temple in order to seek blessings for their happy married life.