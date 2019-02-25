Weekly cross-LoC bus service from Poonch to Rawalakot in PoK resumes

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The weekly cross-LoC bus service ‘Karvan-e-Aman’ from Poonch in Srinagar to Rawalakot in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) resumed on Monday, a week after its suspension, an official said.

The bus service was discontinued after the Pulwama terror attack, in which as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

“Eight passengers from PoK and two from Poonch region boarded the bus in the morning,” said the official.

The bus service, officially launched in 2006, covers a distance of 170-km from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK. (ANI)