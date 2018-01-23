WEF summit: PM Modi departs from Zurich to India

[Switzerland] January 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for India from Switzerland's Zurich after attending the plenary session of the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

Chairman of WEF, Klaus Schwab hosted the session where Prime Minister Modi showcased 'New India' to the global chief executives.

He also interacted with the International Business Council and top CEOs, both Indian and international, at a dinner hosted by him, where discussions took place on investment opportunities in India.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister during his visit met and interacted with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, and Queen Maxima of Netherlands, among others. (ANI)