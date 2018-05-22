'Welcome move that stopped formation of BJP govt in Karnataka'

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using tactics to stay in power and form governments in states without winning elections.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury claimed that he was attending the swearing-in of H.D. Kumaraswamy as Karnataka's chief minister to welcome the move that stopped the BJP from forming the government in the state.

"This has been their (BJP's) motto-to form the government whether they win the election or not. They did the same thing in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, and now, in Bihar. They are in power not because they have the support of the people but by offering money, exploiting the constitution as well as the democracy. However, this has not taken place in Karnataka. We welcome this and it is very good for the country and democracy. We are going there to welcome the move that has stopped the BJP from forming a government," he said.

Yechury further expressed his concern over the recent ceasefire violations that were reported from various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Centre to take necessary action to protect civilians. "The government should make all the efforts necessary to protect the country, its borders, and countrymen. Innocent people are being killed; where is the solution to all this? The government needs to use both diplomacy and security operations," he said. Amid the hike in fuel prices across India, Yechury alleged that the Centre has "made it very hard for people to live". "This government has made it very hard for people to live, with fuel prices skyrocketing like this. India has never seen such exorbitant fuel prices since independence. And, who is the beneficiary, the government? While the common man is being attacked via taxes, the government is spending the taxpayers' money on advertisements," he said.