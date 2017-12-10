We'll defeat PM Modi in Gujarat with love: Rahul Gandhi

[India], December 10 (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that in the Gujarat assembly elections, they are going to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi with love.

"Modi ji, in Gujarat, we are going to defeat you with love without any anger (Gujarat mein hum aapko pyaar se, bina gusse ke haraane jaa rahe hain)," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public gathering at Kaalol in Gujarat.

The Congress Vice-President also said that he respects the post of Prime Minister.

"Modi ji keeps using bad words against me in his speeches, even today he did so. Rahul Gandhi respects the post of Prime Minister. No matter what the Prime Minister says about me, but I won't utter even a single bad word about the Prime Minister," he said. Gandhi continued, "Till I am alive, I am not going to forget the love that you have shown me in the last three months. Whenever you need me, just call me, give me order, and I will do it. You have build a relationship with me, this is a relationship for life, which will never break." The first phase of polling took place yesterday and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent. The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress Party is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)