Went to Delhi 29 times before quitting NDA: Naidu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addresses the state assembly after his party, the TDP, quit the NDA.

"We've quit NDA. I took the decision, not for selfish reasons, but for interests of Andhra Pradesh.

"For four years I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times, asked many times (for special status for Andhra)

"This was the centre's last budget and there was no mention of AP; we had to pull our ministers out of cabinet.

"Bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in then Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen.

"Arun Jaitley said, sentiment cannot increase quantum of funds. What a reckless statement. Telangana was carved for sentiment. Sentiment is very powerful. Even now you are doing injustice.

"TDP has survived many crises and we can sail through this situation. I wrote many letters to the Centre. Recently also I gave a letter to PM but nothing materialised."

TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance.

Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion but has now said it withdraws the support as it smells a nexus between it and the BJP.