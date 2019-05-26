West Bengal: 5 BJP men attacked by TMC workers

[India], May 21 (ANI): At least five BJP workers were injured on Monday night after they were attacked by alleged All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Sitai, Cooch Behar.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were marred with instances of violence, despite the presence of central security forces, with both BJP and TMC accusing each other of rigging, interfering in polling booths and threatening each other cadres.

During voting for the sixth round of polls on May 12, a scuffle broke out between TMC and the BJP workers at a polling booth number 254 in Bankura after the BJP alleged rigging. Police had to interfere in order to disperse the two groups who were on the verge of clashing.

West Bengal voted across all the seven phases of national polls, with all the rounds witnessing violence with TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue. (ANI)