West Bengal: 5 injured in explosion at Dum Dum

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): Five persons, including a woman and a child, were injured after an explosion in West Bengal's Dum Dum area on Tuesday.

The explosion took place at 9:30 in the morning in a fruit stall stationed in the market.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, and police have rushed to the spot.

Fire tenders have also been deputed in the affected area, while the injured have been shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)