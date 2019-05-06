West Bengal: BJP writes to Chief Electoral Officer, seeks re-polling

[India], May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab seeking re-polling at the poll booths where violence broke out earlier in the day.

"We will send the detail list of the poll booths where we seek the re-polling. On all the Lok Sabha seats which went to poll today, we saw widespread -violence, including rigging of booths, destruction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), blatant false voting and brutal attacks on the BJP candidates," Vice President (VP) of West Bengal BJP Jay Prakash Majumdar stated in the letter directed to CEO.

Majumdar also cited the attack on BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh to substantiate his stand. "Miscreants belonging to the ruling party, attacked him to prevent his entry into the booth," he said in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Earlier today, BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh had alleged that he sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by supporters of TMC near a village in Barrackpore. "I was attacked by TMC goons while I was trying to talk with voters. It was a planned attack and I will report the matter to the Election Commission. TMC's hooligans are running unchecked in the state, my bleeding mouth is a proof of it," Singh told the media persons. BJP also accused the State police of "perpetrating" violence in support of TMC goons. "In most of the booths, State Police were seen taking an active role, whereas it was instructed that 'no State Police would be seen within close proximity of any booth'," BJP VP said. (ANI)