West Bengal: BJP Yuva Morcha workers detained by police

Activists of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Monday were detained by police after they staged a protest against the attack on state BJP president Dilip Ghosh's vehicle in East Midnapore district earlier in the day.

Ghosh's car was attacked with stones by unidentified miscreants as he was travelling to a venue in Contai in East Midnapore. The rear windshield of Ghosh's car was broken, leaving three injured. However, Ghosh was left unhurt.

"It is well known that this has been done by Trinamool Congress. They are resorting to every kind of violence as they cannot stop us democratically in the state of West Bengal. Moreover, Trinamool MP Dibyendu Adhikari and the police officers were present in the spot when I was attacked," Ghosh told reporters after his car was attacked.

However, the Trinamool Congress has brushed-off the allegation and said they had no role to play behind the attack. (ANI)