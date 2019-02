[India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 47,000 from West Bengal’s Malda district and arrested one person on Friday.

According to BSF, the arrested person has been identified as Haji Uddin Ali, a resident of Assam.

BSF has handed over the accused to English Bazar police station, Malda. (ANI)