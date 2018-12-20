West Bengal Cabinet reshuffled, 4 new names included

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reshuffled the state Cabinet with the induction of four new MLAs.

Bidhan Nagar MLA Sujit Bose, Uluberia MLA Dr Nirmal Maji, Baranagar MLA Tapas Roy and Chakdah MLA Ratna Ghosh were inducted in the Cabinet.

However, the portfolios to be undertaken by these four MLAs are still unclear.

Mamata is likely to hold a meeting on Thursday where she would officially introduce new faces to the Cabinet and thereafter, these four MLAs may take oath. (ANI)