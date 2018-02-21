West Bengal: CRPF seizes weapons from naxal-hit Lalgarh area

[India], February 21 (ANI) : The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday have recovered arms and ammunition from naxal hit- Lalgarh area of West Bengal.

Two county made rifle, one country made air pistol, one sixer revolver, 50 round bullets of AK 47 and two empty pipe were recovered from the area.

On receiving information from reliable source, the CRPF 50 officers and jawans swiftly moved into actions by conducting search operations in the Jhitka Forest area, near Podia Canal Bridge and soon dug out the weapons.

Recovered items were then sent to Lalgarh police station. (ANI)