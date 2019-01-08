West Bengal: District Magistrate thrash man inside police station

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): District Magistrate of Alipurduar, Nikhil Nirmal on Sunday was allegedly caught on camera thrashing a man inside Falakata police station.

The man named Binod Sarkar was arrested on charges of sending lewd messages to Nirmal's wife on Facebook.

Nirmal's wife Nandini Krishnan had filed an FIR against Sarkar for allegedly making lewd comments on the social networking site.

Sarkar was produced in court on Monday where he got bail.

More details of the incident are awaited.

