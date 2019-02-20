West Bengal govt to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to family of personnel killed in Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the personnel who lost their lives in the ghastly Pulwama attack.

Speaking to the media here, she said, "The government of West Bengal will give Rs 5 Lakh as compensation and a job to one person in the family. Two people from the state had died in the incident."

Elaborating upon the measures taken by the state to ensure the security of Kashmiris, Banerjee added: "I have requested people of the state to not pay heed to any provocation from different political parties. There are people with vested interest who want to spread certain rumours in order to fulfil their agenda, such people should not be given any sort of attention and should be ignored by the locals."

Showing solidarity with 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack, Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took out a candlelight march in the state capital Kolkata. A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying over massive explosives into the CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14. Earlier on Saturday, the all-party meeting was called by the Central Government to deliberate upon the situations arising out of Pulwama terror attack. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)