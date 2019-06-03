West Bengal: Kin of BJP worker invited for Modi's swearing-in demand justice

(West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): Wife of the BJP worker Chandan Shaw, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Pargana, demanded the government to ensure justice in the murder of her husband.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's wife Aarti Devi said, "My husband has lost life in ensuring the win of Modi Ji. We want justice. Now I only want that my children are well fed and the murderer must be punished. If he has called us, hopefully, he will also get us justice. He gave his life for Modi ji's victory."

Shaw's family is one of the invitees for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's on May 29, in which many families of deceased party workers have been invited. On May 26, the BJP worker Shaw was killed by unidentified assailants in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred late at night. He was shot dead by a group of assailants at Kankinara Satadal playground. Following the incident, adequate security forces were deployed in the area. (ANI)