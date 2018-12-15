West Bengal: LeT terrorist Naeem sentenced to death by fast-track court

[India] Dec15 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Sheikh Naeem alias Sheikh Samir has been sentenced to death, confirmed a fast-track court of Bangaon in North 24 Parganas distrtict, West Bengal.

The fast-track court Judge Binoy Kumar Pathak on Saturday awarded death sentence to Sheikh Naeem, an accused involved in an anti-insurgency case.

As per the state Intelligence Department (ID), Sheikh Naeem was a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Sheikh Naeem had been convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 121 (waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121 of IPC), and 122 (collecting arms).

According to Bongaon court, Naeem was arrested by the BSF along with three LeT militants at international border of Bangladesh on April 4, 2007, as they all had a plan to attack army camps in Jammu and Kashmir. The other three accused were Sheikh Abdullah, Mohammed Yunus, and Mozaffar Ahmed Rathore. While arresting them, police seized arms and ammunition from them. They were slapped with the Indian Penal Code sections-419 (Punishment for cheating by penetration), 468 (Counterfeiting a device or mark used for authenticating documents), 121 (Waging war against the state) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy). According to a BSF source, the arrested terrorists had planned to destroy the Indian army camp in Kashmir after coming here from Pakistan. Criminal Investigation Department revealed that Naeem was involved in the blast in Mumbai's local train in 2006. Naeem had escaped from police custody in 2014. However, the three militants were sentenced to death by Judge Binoy Kumar Pathak on January 21, 2017. Last year in December, Naeem was arrested from Lucknow by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Since then, he has been kept in Tihar Jail. (ANI)