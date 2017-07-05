West Bengal not a dictatorship, is governed by Indian Constitution: BJP

[India], July 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for accusing Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for threatening her and asked the state chief to not conduct herself in an unhealthy manner.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that Banerjee will have to understand that West Bengal is not a dictatorship and is governed as per the constitution of India.

"Mamata Banerjee will have to understand that West Bengal is not a dictatorship and is governed as per the constitution of India. The post of a governor, which is a very high post will take adequate measures if it finds out that the government is not abiding by the constitution. What Mamata is doing is not healthy practice," Bhatia told ANI here.

Earlier yesterday, Banerjee came down heavily on Tripathi saying she was threatened and humiliated by him. Speaking at the State Secretariat in Kolkata, Mamata said, "I made it clear to him (the Governor) that he cannot speak to me in such a manner; he cannot threaten me. The Governor telephoned me and said objectionable things. He spoke like a 'block president' of BJP." The Chief Minister claimed that she received a call from Tripathi after a BJP delegation met him over the issue of communal violence in North 24 Parganas. (ANI)