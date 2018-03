[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Four people were injured after a Ram Navami pandal, a marquee, set up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers was allegedly attacked last night by miscreants in Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

The BJP and RSS alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were behind the incident.

A police investigation is underway. (ANI)