West Bengal records highest voter turnout in fifth phase

[India], May 6 (ANI): With voting for the fifth phase drawing to an end in the seven states, West Bengal has so far recorded a voter turnout of 69.48 per cent, highest among all states that went to poll in this phase.

As of 5 PM, Jharkhand has recorded a turnout of 58.07 per cent whereas 57.76 per cent people have polled their votes in Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the voting percentage has reached at 48.98 per cent, whereas in Rajasthan it was 56.41 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir, where two districts of Anantnag parliamentary constituency and Ladakh constituency went to polls today, the voter turnout was recorded at 16.77 per cent.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand went to poll today, in addition to two constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Election Commission of India, over 8.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot to decide the fate of 674 candidates across the country. As many as 96,000 polling stations have been set up and security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the elections. (ANI)