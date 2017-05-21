West Bengal: Students vandalise train while demanding 'special train'

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, May 21, 2017 11:46 hrs

[Uttar Pradesh], May 21 (ANI): A group of students appearing for the West Bengal government exam vandalised a train on Sunday at the New Jalpaiguri Railway (NJP) station, and also blocked the railway track while demanding a special train.

The angry examinees turned violent, when they wanted to return to their destination but no such arrangements were made at the station after a long wait.

So they blocked Abadh-Assam express train and vandalised it too.

Further details are underway in this matter. (ANI)



