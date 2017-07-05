West Bengal tense following blasphemous Facebook post, Centre sends in troops

Kolkata: Bashirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal continues to remain tense after four companies of BSF South Bengal Frontier had to be deployed in areas like Bashirhat, Swarupnagar, Baduria and Deganga on Tuesday over a 'inflamatory' Facebook post.

A 17-year-old class 11 student allegedly made defamatory post about Prophet Mohammed.

After the post went viral, a mob ransacked his house on Monday night. The student was arrested by the police soon after.

Internet services have been suspended in the affected areas and CRPC section 144 has been imposed. On Monday, large crowds had blocked the roads and rail tracks at several places near Kolkata. The violence that started in Baduria, around 70 km from Kolkata, spread to other parts of North 24 Parganas. Plz don't heed rumours. Morphs on social media are more vicious. City is peaceful. Report rumour-mongers at 100. Help us in keeping peace. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) July 4, 2017