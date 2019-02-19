West Bengal: TMC councilor shot at, attacked with crude bomb

(West Bengal) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs and shot at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor here on Monday.

The councillor, Mithun Tikadar, was admitted to hospital after the attack.

Tikadar is a councillor from ward no. 20 of Budge Budge municipality of the district.

The incident comes only days after the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas in Nadia in West Bengal.

Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a Saraswati puja on February, 9. (ANI)