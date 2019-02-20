West Delhi cloth merchant faked Rs 34 lakh loot

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A case of Rs 34 lakh loot in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, involving a cloth merchant, has turned out to be fake. The police on Wednesday said the complainant Vinay had himself concocted the loot theory.

It was earlier reported that cloth merchant Vinay was robbed of Rs 34 lakh by two bike-borne robbers outside his house when he was preparing to leave for Karol Bagh in his car.

The robbers allegedly committed the crime on the excuse of asking an address.

Police have lodged an FIR and are investigating the case.

“Police have recovered the money from the complainant's house. He poured chilli powder in his own eyes to manufacture the loot theory,” a Delhi Police official said. The money belonged to one of friends of Vinay. “It seems that the greed for money prompted Vinay to hatch the loot theory,” police said. (ANI)