Western Naval Command concludes exercise Paschim Leher

[India] Mar 1(ANI): "The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy concluded a major operational exercise, being conducted in the Arabian Sea".

The nine-day long exercise tested the combat readiness of the Indian Navy at sea, including mobilisation and operational synchronization.

This year the name of the exercise was changed to Exercise Paschim Leher(XPL) 2018 this year.

A large number of ships, submarines and aircrafts of the Indian Navy participated in the exercise.

They were involved in various manoeuvres and deployments, in a networked environment, with a number of support units ashore also participating in the exercise.

The exercise also saw the participation of the Indian Air Force, along with units of the Indian Coast Guard. The exercise was conducted on a much larger scale this year compared to previous years, the Navy said. Proactive operations, as well as defensive operations, were exercised, including various contingencies off the coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.(ANI)