We've lost a capable officer: Fadnavis on Himanshu Roy's demise

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, stated that with the demise of former Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad Chief, Himanshu Roy's the state has lost a very capable Police Officer.

"He was known as a daring officer and had held many important positions. With his demise we have lost a capable officer," said Fadnavis.

In a statement released earlier today, the Mumbai Police declared that a suicide note found in Roy's residence stated that he shot himself as he was suffering from depression.

"Today, 11th May 2018, in the afternoon, around 12:40 pm; Himanshu Roy, ADG, Maharashtra State at his residence from his private license weapon shot one round of fire at himself and ended his life. Late Himanshu Roy was suffering from cancer from past 2 years. He was on medical leave for the same and was undergoing necessary treatment for it. Because of the ailment, he was into depression and because of the same, he decided to give up his life which has written in the suicide note which is signed by him, which has been recovered and hence it is clear," the statement read. The Bombay Hospital's Consultant Physician, Dr Gautam Bhasali, also expressed his grief over Roy's alleged suicide. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Unfortunately he was brought dead to the hospital. I knew him personally, he had lost a lot of weight due to illness and didn't have the same personality as earlier." "There was an exit wound in the back of his head, from where the bullet seems to have gone through. We checked him thoroughly, his nerves, heartbeat, pupils, but there was no reaction, his pupils were also completely dialated, so we declared him brought dead," he added. Roy was a 1988-batch IPS officer and was the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Mumbai. In 2016, he was appointed as Assistant Director General (Establishment) in Maharashtra. He was a well-known figure in the law enforcement world, who handled sensational cases like Indian Premier League betting scandal and the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.