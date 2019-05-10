What Congress couldn't do in 55 years, Modi did in 5 years: Yogi Adityanath

[India], May 10 (ANI): "What Congress could not do in 55 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in 5 years," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

"You must have seen this about Modiji...what Congress could not do in 55 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in 5 years. Be it pensions for senior citizens and widows, loan waivers, home to poor, electricity connection and gas connections to the poor and a lot more," Adityanath told a rally here.

Launching an attack on the opposition, he said that all those people who do not like the growing reputation of India are against Modi.

"The opposition has gone to such an extent that they ask why are you chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'. Some say Lord Ram had no existence. Remarks of (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party--Lohia leader) Shivpal Yadav are also disturbing," Adityanath said. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh will be in existence only till May 23 when the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections will be held, he claimed. "After the results, 'Bua' (BSP supremo Mayawati) and 'Babuya' (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) will start fighting and accusing each other," the Chief Minister said. As soon as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state, the first thing it did was to waive loans of farmers, he said, adding, "All the hospitals, schools, colleges, roads and highways which are being built depict the development agenda of the government." "We created an anti-Romeo squad for the protection of our sisters and mothers. Secondly, we freed illegally acquired land which is now being used to built hospitals, schools, polytechnics etc. Surplus land is also being used for rehabilitation of the poor," the BJP leader said. Under the alliance in UP, SP had fielded candidates on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three. The combine has not put up nominees for two seats -- Raebareli and Amethi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are contesting from Raebareli and Amethi respectively. (ANI)