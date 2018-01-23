What Netaji said: 10 inspirational quotes from Subhas Chandra Bose

One hundred and twenty one years ago, on January 23, was born one of India's most iconic political figures - Subhas Chandra Bose.

Forty four years later, in 1941, he left the country never to return, dying in a controversial aircrash on August 18, 1945. Here are some quotes by the firebrand leader of the Indian independence movement once fittling called as a 'Prince amongst Patriots' by Mahatma Gandhi.

1. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

2. India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms ! we shall carve our way through the enemy's ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr's death. And in our last sleep we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi. 3. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. 4. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits. 5. When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller. 6. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. 7. Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. 8. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. 9. We cannot sit still because we cannot, or do not , know the Absolute Truth. 10. I have no doubt in my mind that our chief national problems relating to the eradication of poverty, illiteracy and disease and the scientific production and distribution can be tackled only along socialistic lines.