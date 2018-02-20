  1. Sify.com
  What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism Calendar

What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism Calendar

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 20, 2018 20:48 hrs
What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism Calendar

Controversy courts Priyanka Chopra yet again. This time, it's about her cleavage on the latest Assam Tourism calendar. Some Congress MLAs found her photo to be 'immodest' and blamed her for shaming the state's culture.

Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, on February 19, rejected the calendar on the ground that Priyanka's outfit was improper and demanded the removal of the celebrity as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism.

They added that the actress' 'minimal clothes' have soiled the state's culture, and emphasised that frocks are not part of Assamese attire.



