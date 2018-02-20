What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism Calendar

Controversy courts Priyanka Chopra yet again. This time, it's about her cleavage on the latest Assam Tourism calendar. Some Congress MLAs found her photo to be 'immodest' and blamed her for shaming the state's culture.

Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, on February 19, rejected the calendar on the ground that Priyanka's outfit was improper and demanded the removal of the celebrity as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti kurmi protest against Priyanka Chopra's dress code with Jaapi. Demanded to remove her as Assam Tourism Brand Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/GkaeSHmmUY — NANDAN PRATIM SHARMA BORDOLOI (@NANDANPRATIM) February 19, 2018 They added that the actress' 'minimal clothes' have soiled the state's culture, and emphasised that frocks are not part of Assamese attire.