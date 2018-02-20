What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism calendar

@priyankachopra in Awesome Assam's new calendar 2018. pic.twitter.com/NHUJfTOrE1

Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, on February 19, rejected the calendar on the ground that Priyanka's outfit was improper and demanded the removal of the celebrity as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti kurmi protest against Priyanka Chopra's dress code with Jaapi. Demanded to remove her as Assam Tourism Brand Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/GkaeSHmmUY — NANDAN PRATIM SHARMA BORDOLOI (@NANDANPRATIM) February 19, 2018

They added that the actress' 'minimal clothes' have soiled the state's culture, and emphasised that frocks are not part of Assamese attire.