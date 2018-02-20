What the frock: Congress upset over Priyanka Chopra's attire in Assam Tourism calendar

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 20, 2018 21:24 hrs
Controversy courts Priyanka Chopra yet again. This time, it's about her frock on the latest Assam Tourism calendar. Some Congress MLAs find her photo is 'immodest' and blamed her for portraying the state's culture in a bad light.

Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, on February 19, rejected the calendar on the ground that Priyanka's outfit was improper and demanded the removal of the celebrity as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism.

They added that the actress' 'minimal clothes' have soiled the state's culture, and emphasised that frocks are not part of Assamese attire.



