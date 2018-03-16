What's there to be happy about the Ides of March? Twitter humour

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 16, 2018 02:03 hrs
Ides of March, the day Julius Caesar was assassinated

'Beware the Ides of March.'

This is a famous line from William Shakespeare's play, Julius Caesar. In the play, a soothsayer asks the Roman leader Julius Caesar to be wary on the 15th of March. He ignores the warning and ends up with 23 stabs on his back in the theatre of Pompeii.

Around 60 conspirators, led by Brutus and Cassius, were involved in Caesar's assassination. The murder was a real-life event by mutinous senators, way back in 44 BC.

Ever since Caesar's assassination, the date has been considered unlucky. However, the date was known for better reasons back in the day. In Latin, the word "ides" means "in the middle of". The ides signified the middle of each month. March was the first month of the Roman calendar and the date of the first full moon of the year.

The death of Caesar not only etched the Ides of March in everyone's memories as an unlucky date -- somewhat on the lines of Friday, the 13th -- but also marked a key transition in Roman history when the ensuing political upheaval ended the Roman Republic. Thus began the age of the Roman Empire.

Twitter has been awash with interesting tidbits of the historical event.

There are facts:

There are figures:

There are pictures:

Coins that mark the historical event:

Quotes:

Music:

Poetry too:

And here come the jokes and memes:



