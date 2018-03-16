What's there to be happy about the Ides of March? Twitter humour

'Beware the Ides of March.'

This is a famous line from William Shakespeare's play, Julius Caesar. In the play, a soothsayer asks the Roman leader Julius Caesar to be wary on the 15th of March. He ignores the warning and ends up with 23 stabs on his back in the theatre of Pompeii.

Around 60 conspirators, led by Brutus and Cassius, were involved in Caesar's assassination. The murder was a real-life event by mutinous senators, way back in 44 BC.

Ever since Caesar's assassination, the date has been considered unlucky. However, the date was known for better reasons back in the day. In Latin, the word "ides" means "in the middle of". The ides signified the middle of each month. March was the first month of the Roman calendar and the date of the first full moon of the year.