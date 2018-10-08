WhatsApp matter: Centre seeks time from SC to file detailed reply

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it would take more time to file a detailed reply in the WhatsApp matter.

The government's reply came after an NGO had moved to the apex court alleging that WhatsApp was not implementing certain laws. It also claimed that the company is not fully co-operating with the Indian agencies to crack the menace of fake news leading to crimes including lynching and other incidents.

In its petition, the NGO also claimed that the government agencies were widely using the WhatsApp platform despite the company not complying with Indian laws. It has also been alleged that WhatsApp is not complying with the RBI guidelines.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Maninder Singh, appearing for the Centre, told the apex court's two-judge bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman that it would take some more time to file its detailed reply to the questions and issues raised in the petition. The petition further sought a direction to WhatsApp with respect to the appointment of a grievance officer, payment of taxes and complying with all the rules and regulations in India. Meanwhile, WhatsApp told the apex court that it has already appointed a grievance officer. (ANI)