  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. WhatsApp suffers global outage as people usher in 2018

WhatsApp suffers global outage as people usher in 2018

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 01, 2018 11:22 hrs
WhatsApp

New  Delhi: As the clock struck midnight and people rushed to send their new year's wishes, the messaging service WhatsApp could not handle the traffic and it crashed around 12:10 a.m.

The messaging app went down within ten minutes of revelry and was not restored until 1:00 a.m.

In times of such crisis, where else could the people go but on Twitter to check if they were not the only ones wronged!

Sentiment ran both ways, as some rejoiced the outage while others were outraged with the Facebook's messaging service.

"WhatsApp" started trending on the micro blogging site in no time, and the Twitterati went scrounging for the best GIFs to express their feelings.
But others were clearly not happy! The hoopla ended at 1:00 a.m and the users could finally be at ease after sending their wishes.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features