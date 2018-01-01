WhatsApp suffers global outage as people usher in 2018

New Delhi: As the clock struck midnight and people rushed to send their new year's wishes, the messaging service WhatsApp could not handle the traffic and it crashed around 12:10 a.m.





The messaging app went down within ten minutes of revelry and was not restored until 1:00 a.m.





In times of such crisis, where else could the people go but on Twitter to check if they were not the only ones wronged!





Sentiment ran both ways, as some rejoiced the outage while others were outraged with the Facebook's messaging service.



"WhatsApp" started trending on the micro blogging site in no time, and the Twitterati went scrounging for the best GIFs to express their feelings. #WhatsApp users in different regions of the World facing downtime. Retweet if you’re facing the same issue. #WhatsAppDown #HappyNewYear #NewYear — Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) December 31, 2017 #WhatsApp down

1-Sends message on WhatsApp

2-unable to send

3-checks internet connectivity

4-confirms #whatsappdown on Twitter .

— Arun Soundararajan (@lamborghiniarun) December 31, 2017 A group admin just threatened to remove me and now Whatsapp is down, making him unemployed. See God pic.twitter.com/QY6Ih4zYGY — Josh I (@sire_liljosh) December 31, 2017 But others were clearly not happy! Why won't WhatsApp be down when some of you will be uploading status updates every seconds like you are sewing. pic.twitter.com/fxPvOM3hW9 — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 31, 2017 The hoopla ended at 1:00 a.m and the users could finally be at ease after sending their wishes. But others were clearly not happy!The hoopla ended at 1:00 a.m and the users could finally be at ease after sending their wishes.