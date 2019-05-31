When a mother watched her son taking oath as PM

[India], May 30 (ANI): No feeling in the world can match that of a proud mother seeing her child succeed in life. An elated Heeraben Modi watched her son Narendra Modi take oath as Prime Minister of world largest democracy on television at her home here on Thursday.

With a beaming smile on her face, nonagenarian Heeraben clapped as her son walked up to the podium to swear-in as the Prime Minister for the second time and lead the nation of more than 125 crore people.

Three days after registering a massive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Modi went to Gandhinagar to seek his mother's blessings.

As the BJP's tally soared on the vote-counting day, scores of people gathered outside her home. Humble Heeraben came out and greeted the supporters. Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India along with his council of ministers on Thursday in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)