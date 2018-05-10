When free rail WiFi becomes boon for a Kerala porter

[India], May 10 (ANI): Sreenath K, a porter at Ernakulum junction in Kerala's Kochi, has qualified for Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) with help of free WiFi at Railway station.

Speaking to ANI, Sreenath said, "'I downloaded free question papers of KPSC and saw videos to prepare for it. Google, WiFi changed my life."

For the past five years, Sreenath has been earning his livelihood carrying heavy luggage at Kerala's Ernakulam Junction. He is a high school pass-out, who takes advantage of the free WiFi Internet service available at the station to learn.

In 2016, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative, the WiFi service was launched that provides free Internet to passengers under Railwire, the retail broadband distribution model of RailTel Corporation of India Limited. Reportedly, at least 685 railway stations have been equipped with WiFi technology across the country as of May 2018. Indian Railways has also set a target of providing this facility at all 8,500 stations by March 2019. (ANI)