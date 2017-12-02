When original Hindutva party is available, why will one pick a clone: Arun Jaitley's jibe against Rahul Gandhi

Surat: Speaking to the media in Surat, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party.

Taking a jibe at the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's religion, Jaitley said, "BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party so if an original is available why one would prefer a clone?"

Speaking on the EVM tampering case, Jaitley said that "the results haven't been out yet and they (Congress) have already started making excuses for their defeat".

Arun Jaitley stressed the importance of Gujarat for BJP and reiterated that the party has been winning and serving the state since the past two decades. He said that before the BJP came into power in Gujarat, "social polarisation" was rampant in the state. He stressed that the BJP took the state on the path to development. "The 10 years of governance before Modi Ji's govt was the most corrupt govt we have ever seen. It was a leaderless govt. It was said that the then PM is a PM in office but not in power," Jaitley said. Talking about the liberalisation reforms of the 1990s, Jaitley said that the reforms "were taken under compulsion", he added that the reforms under the Modi government are taken "by conviction". Jaitley also asserted that foreign investments had completely stopped at one point in India, but have gone up by 42 per cent in today's time. Stressing on the incompetency of the Congress, he said, "While BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct".