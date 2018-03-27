  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 27, 2018 14:17 hrs
When Sushma Swaraj retweeted a Congress poll on her 'failure'

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday retweeted a poll conducted by Congress inviting people to assess her 'failure' on the death of 39 hostages Indians in Iraq. Sushma Swaraj last week in Rajya Sabha confirmed that the Indian hostages were killed by ISIS.


Opposition Party Congress had put out a poll targeting Sushma and asking on whether her handling of the Indian deaths case was her 'worst failure'.

The Congress post liked by over 3,000 has been shared by nearly 4,000. However to the party's dismay, the verdict favvoured Sushma Swaraj with less ayes than noes.

The Tweetarati slammed Congress over the poll. A Congress self-gols said many.

The Foreign Minister's comeback - retweeting the poll - got her praises from her fans and amused many.

