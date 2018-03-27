When Sushma Swaraj retweeted a Congress poll on her 'failure'

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday retweeted a poll conducted by Congress inviting people to assess her 'failure' on the death of 39 hostages Indians in Iraq. Sushma Swaraj last week in Rajya Sabha confirmed that the Indian hostages were killed by ISIS.
Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks— Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018The Congress post liked by over 3,000 has been shared by nearly 4,000. However to the party's dismay, the verdict favvoured Sushma Swaraj with less ayes than noes.The Tweetarati slammed Congress over the poll. A Congress self-gols said many.The Foreign Minister's comeback - retweeting the poll - got her praises from her fans and amused many.
This happens when you are true to your work......@SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/QzNYKLBhk9— Shubham Pandey (@pandeyjiki_suno) March 27, 2018
Today I think @INCIndia handler would be on seventh heaven as @SushmaSwaraj mam RTed their poll...— Chhabi (@Chhabiy) March 27, 2018
No wonder if @INCIndia delete this Tweet after @SushmaSwaraj ji retweeted— Purvaj Sheth (@purvajsheth) March 27, 2018
pic.twitter.com/lKerZn0SpZ
@INCIndia abe kitne self goal karoge bey??— Kaamkaaji Berozgaar (@krish_deep) March 27, 2018
Sushma Swaraj is retweeting@RahulGandhi bas karne ko bol de bhai, nai to aap offline, ye online, kahin ke nahi rahoge saab! pic.twitter.com/ku5VJbO20S