When Sushma Swaraj retweeted a Congress poll on her 'failure'

Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks





The Congress post liked by over 3,000 has been shared by nearly 4,000. However to the party's dismay, the verdict favvoured Sushma Swaraj with less ayes than noes.





The Tweetarati slammed Congress over the poll. A Congress self-gols said many.





The Foreign Minister's comeback - retweeting the poll - got her praises from her fans and amused many.





This happens when you are true to your work......@SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/QzNYKLBhk9 — Shubham Pandey (@pandeyjiki_suno) March 27, 2018

Today I think @INCIndia handler would be on seventh heaven as @SushmaSwaraj mam RTed their poll...

A cue to booth capture for all! — Chhabi (@Chhabiy) March 27, 2018

No wonder if @INCIndia delete this Tweet after @SushmaSwaraj ji retweeted

pic.twitter.com/lKerZn0SpZ — Purvaj Sheth (@purvajsheth) March 27, 2018