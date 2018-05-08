'When will enough finally be enough?' Omar slams govt over stone pelting incident

Srinagar: Working president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah expressed shock and anguish after the killing of a tourist in a stone pelting incident.In a series of tweets, Abdullah wrote, "Weve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Lets try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone pelters & their methods. "This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I dont support these goons, their methods or their ideology Im deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area Ive been proud to represent since 2014.
"Im also pained to know that among the injured from the stone pelting in Narbal is a young woman from Handwara in North Kashmir. I pray she & the others injured make a quick recovery." The former Jammmu-Kashmir CM also took the opportunity to slam the current state government headed by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti saying, "The J&K Govt has failed, the CM has failed, the BJP-PDP alliance has failed. How much blood will have to be shed in Kashmir before the Hon PM realises the gravity of the situation in J&K? When will enough finally be enough?" A 22-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu died in Srinagar on Monday when a mob went on the rampage near Narbal on the outskirts of the city, police said. R Thirumani, a resident of Chennai, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone during the rampage in the morning, a police official said.
The tourist was taken to the SKIMS hospital at Soura, where he succumbed to injuries, the official added.