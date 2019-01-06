Where is Congress now which accused Modi govt of shielding Mallya? asks Jitendra Singh

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday fired a fresh salvo on the Congress party by accusing it of manufacturing fictitious discourse and demanded answers from its leaders which were blaming the government for shielding liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Speaking to ANI a day after Vijay Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender, Singh said, "I think the credit of strict action on fugitive Vijay Mallya goes to the Modi government and the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Having said that I think now the question to be answered by the congress and its leaders who had been accusing the Modi government of having directly or indirectly trying to shield Vijay Mallya, where are they now?"

"It has been a constant endeavor by the Congress leadership to falsify the positive development happening in any area and try to manufacture a fictitious discourse as the election draws closer," he added. Accusing Congress of being devoid of any positive narrative to counter the series of the government's development initiative, Singh said: "I think it is intellectual bankruptcy. Devoid of any positive narrative to counter the series of development work and public welfare works initiated and accomplished in the last nearly five years of the Modi government. Even the leaders who claim to be or want to be known as statesman in the Congress party are stooping down to making such personal insinuation. Young India goes by facts and figures, they are well informed, it is not easy to sway them by this hollow rhetoric." Vijay Mallya was declared an economic fugitive offender by a special PMLA court on Saturday. (ANI)